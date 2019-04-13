"Nominees have to be on the same planet." Leeds United's Angus Kinnear jokes about Pablo Hernandez's absence from EFL team of the year

Angus Kinnear has taken a light-hearted dig at Pablo Hernandez’s omission from the EFL’s Championship team of the year, joking that the players picked “have to play their football on the same planet.”

Hernandez failed to make the EFL’s selection of 11 players and was absent from last weekend’s awards ceremony, despite a year of searing form for Leeds United.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper and midfielder Kalvin Phillips both made the cut but there was no place for Hernandez, who has scored or assisted 23 goals this season.

His quality has been pivotal in keeping Leeds in the mix for automatic promotion and his displays peaked last month with a haul of five strikes.

The EFL’s Championship XI was chosen on the basis of votes cast by the 72 managers in its three divisions.

Writing in the matchday programme for today’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday, United chief executive Kinnear said: “It was ironic that after Pablo Hernandez’s consummate performance, Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips went to the annual EFL awards to celebrate being in the Championship team of the year without him.

“Liam and Kalvin richly deserved their inclusion but I shared the consternation of many fans that Pablo was omitted.

“However, on seeking clarification from the EFL around the integrity of the voting process it was explained that to qualify for selection a nominee has to play his football on the same planet as the rest of the division.”