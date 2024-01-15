Kalvin Phillips is expected to leave Manchester City this month after failing to make his mark at the Etihad Stadium

PIVOTAL TIME: A January transfer could put Leeds-born Kalvin Phillips in much better shape to challenge for a place in England's starting XI in Germany

Noel Gallagher believes Kalvin Phillips could be destined to re-join Leeds United this summer, should the Whites regain their spot at English football's top table. Phillips left Leeds to join Manchester City in the summer of 2022, but it's fair to say that despite winning the treble last season, his time at the Etihad Stadium has been anything but smooth sailing.

The midfielder struggled to make an impact under Pep Guardiola last season and so far this time around, he has made just four league appearances. A move has been touted for him this month, then, with Newcastle United and Juventus among those being linked, with City said to be willing to accept a loan move for Phillips, should the deal meet their terms.

Speaking with Talksport on Monday evening, musician Gallagher, who is known to be a Man City supporter, admits he hasn't been overly impressed with what he has seen from Phillips since his arrival at the club and expects him to move on this month. But, the former Oasis man, also let slip his belief that there could be an Elland Road reunion on the cards.

“I think he’ll probably go by the end of the window,” Gallagher told the radio station. “There will be a lot of posture and theatre, but I think he will go, he has to go. I mean, he’s a great lad and he’s a top player, but he’s not going to get in that team.

“Every time he does come on, every time he gives the ball away, you just think ‘oh, mate, come on’, you’re kind of willing him to do well. But it just seems that every time he comes on with five minutes to go, we concede a goal or something.