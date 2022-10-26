Leeds’ Under-21 side have been without youth international pair Leo Hjelde and Jeremiah Mullen, as well as left-back Keenan Carole for a large part of this season. Mullen and Carole, who are yet to make first-team appearances, picked up separate knee injuries earlier this term, while Hjelde – who made his senior debut last season – has missed recent action after a bout of appendicitis.

Speaking after his side’s recent Papa John’s Trophy fixture against Bolton Wanderers, Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala offered his verdict on the players and their possible returns: “They're all recovering well, but we're not in a rush,” he said. “Keenan [Carole], Jez [Mullen], obviously with their knee injuries and we've just had Harvey [Sutcliffe] obviously with a bigger injury, he was doing really well and they're all doing well [in recovery].”

Sutcliffe will be missing for much of this season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the 21s’ recent 1-0 win over Sunderland Under-21s at the Stadium of Light.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Leo Fuhr Hjelde of Leeds United looks on during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"If you like, our 21s defenders [we] seem to be unlucky with,” Skubala added following the side’s first defeat of the season against a senior Bolton outfit.

“Leo [Hjelde], yeah, he's on his way back and recovering. Still probably a week, two weeks maybe off, so there's no rush. There's no rush with any of them. We need them to get healthy and fit.”