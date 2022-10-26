'No rush' - Leeds United coach issues 'unlucky' verdict and return dates for injured trio
Leeds United Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala says there is ‘no rush’ to expedite the return of three key defensive players despite the youngsters’ lack of options at the back
Leeds’ Under-21 side have been without youth international pair Leo Hjelde and Jeremiah Mullen, as well as left-back Keenan Carole for a large part of this season. Mullen and Carole, who are yet to make first-team appearances, picked up separate knee injuries earlier this term, while Hjelde – who made his senior debut last season – has missed recent action after a bout of appendicitis.
Speaking after his side’s recent Papa John’s Trophy fixture against Bolton Wanderers, Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala offered his verdict on the players and their possible returns: “They're all recovering well, but we're not in a rush,” he said. “Keenan [Carole], Jez [Mullen], obviously with their knee injuries and we've just had Harvey [Sutcliffe] obviously with a bigger injury, he was doing really well and they're all doing well [in recovery].”
Sutcliffe will be missing for much of this season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the 21s’ recent 1-0 win over Sunderland Under-21s at the Stadium of Light.
"If you like, our 21s defenders [we] seem to be unlucky with,” Skubala added following the side’s first defeat of the season against a senior Bolton outfit.
“Leo [Hjelde], yeah, he's on his way back and recovering. Still probably a week, two weeks maybe off, so there's no rush. There's no rush with any of them. We need them to get healthy and fit.”
Skubala’s predicted recovery time-frame suggests the trio may be involved in the 21s’ final two fixtures of 2022; away to Crewe Alexandra in their Papa John’s Trophy Group B decider, as well as a home game against Newcastle United in Premier League 2 Division 2.