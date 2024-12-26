Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke applauded his side rising to the challenge of going back to the summit of the Championship after Sheffield United dropped points at home to Burnley.

Leeds' 8pm kick-off in the Potteries gave Farke's side the chance to leapfrog both the Clarets and Christmas table-toppers Sheffield United, if they could win on the road at Stoke City.

Despite a shaky opening couple of minutes, in which Illan Meslier was called into action to save from Lewis Koumas, Leeds took the Potters to task, leaving with all three points, both goals on the night scored by Joel Piroe.

"Happy with the result, happy with the win," Farke said at full-time. "Not that easy when you have to play the last game [of the day] after a long wait, especially on the road. It's sometimes tricky.

"You always speak about focus on yourself, but the players are no robots, of course they hear about the other results, you drop out of the top two, a little but under pressure, it's not easy to deliver a good performance."

The Leeds manager was particularly pleased with the resilience his team showed before a ball had been kicked, refusing to buckle under the expectation that they would return to the top of the table.

Burnley's 2-0 win at Bramall Lane, coupled with Sunderland's point against Blackburn Rovers - which could have been all three if not for a late equaliser - meant Leeds began their game in Stoke outside the top two.

"They are young human beings and some of them playing for the first time under this pressure. We don't have too many title winners in our team. We have a few from the past under Marcelo [Bielsa] but all others have, if I'm really honest, a few more relegations than titles under the belt. And for that it's sometimes tricky.

"Over the day, because some other teams win some points, you drop without doing a mistake, out of the top two. And of course there is a bit more pressure to deliver," Farke added.

Dutch striker Piroe hit a brace at the bet365 Stadium, his first goals on the road since early October against Sunderland, taking his tally to nine for the season.

"There's no other player on this level who has got more goals in the last three-and-a-half years," Farke said, defending the forward who has previously come in for criticism.

Leeds will aim to retain their place at the summit of the Championship's standings on Sunday afternoon at Derby County.