The Burnley man is yet to make a full debut for the Whites since his deadline day arrival but found himself on the scoresheet after coming off the bench versus Leicester. Roberts' first goal for the club could hardly have come at a more opportune time, slotting low and hard beyond Foxes goalkeeper Mads Hermansen to level proceedings at Elland Road on Friday night.

Two subsequent deflected efforts helped Leeds to an eventual 3-1 victory which sparked jubilant scenes in LS11 as United closed the gap on Enzo Maresca's side to just six points. Southampton's defeat to Millwall the following day means Leeds now have a five-point cushion to the Saints in fourth, meanwhile Ipswich Town remain joint on 72 points with Daniel Farke's side but sit one place below in the table due to an inferior goal difference.

Speaking after the match, Roberts said the squad knew they were not at their best for much of the game against Leicester, which tested the Whites' automatic promotion credentials.

"We're no mugs, we know that we didn't really play as well as we could, as well as we needed for the whole game, really. I think even when we were scoring, we weren't really playing well.

"It is hopefully the sign of a good team and a team that achieves what they want to achieve by grinding out results and picking up points when maybe you're not at your absolute best and tonight, we've managed to do that. So hopefully like I say, in the remaining games, we can continue to do that."