No Leeds United game? Here's four non-league alternatives to get your football fix this weekend

Still need to get your football fix this weekend? Even though the Whites aren't playing there's a host of non-league action and we've picked out four fixtures you could be at this weekend...

FC Halifax Town vs Solihull Moors - National League

KO - 3pm (24th March)

Venue - The Shay (Halifax, HX3 0AQ)

Ticket price - Adults £18, Concessions £15, U16's £5, U7's £3

The story...

FC Halifax welcome National League strugglers Solihull Moors to The Shay this weekend. Jamie Fullarton's men are unbeaten in five but remain seven points from safety with Solihull occupying the final relegation spot.

A win for the hosts would go a long way to securing survival for another year. A six-pointer not to be missed!

Current form -

FC Halifax Town: WDWWD

Solihull Moors: DLDDW

Harrogate Town vs Gainsborough Trinity - National League North

KO - 3pm (24th March)

Venue - The CNG Stadium (Harrogate, HG2 7SA)

Ticket price - Adults £14, Concessions £10, U18's £5

The story...

Simon Weaver's promotion-chasing Harrogate Town remain well in the hunt for the league title as they sit three points behind Salford City at the summit of the National League North. Town boast a superior goal difference and have a game in hand over City as they welcome struggling Gainsborough Trinity who sit 21st in the table and remain three points from safety.

Current form -

Harrogate Town - WWWWD

Gainsborough Trinity - LWLLL

Farsley Celtic vs Stourbridge - EVO-STIK League Premier Division

KO - 3pm (24th March)

Venue - Throstle Nest (Farsley, LS28 5BE)

Ticket price - Adults £8, Concessions £5, U16 £1

The story...

Farsley Celtic sit fourth in the EVO-STICK Premier Division after four wins on the bounce and will be looking to maintain their push for a play-off spot come the end of the season. Visitors Stourbridge sit 16th just six points from the drop zone and are desperately looking for a victory to ease their relegation worries following two straight defeats.

Current form -

Farsley Celtic - LWWWW

Stourbridge - WLDLL

Garforth Town vs AFC Mansfield - NCEL Premier Division

KO - 3pm (24th March)

Venue - Supply Chain Network Stadium (Garforth, LS25 2PF)

Ticket price - Adults £5, Concessions £2.50, U16 FREE

The story...

Garforth Town sit 11th in the comfortable region of mid-table but will be looking to spring somewhat of a surprise as NCEL Premier Divison table toppers AFC Mansfield come to town. The visitors head into the game full of confidence having beaten Clipstone 9-0 last time out whilst Garforth have lost their last two.

Current form -

Garforth Town - WWDLL

AFC Mansfield - WDLWW