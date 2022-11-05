The Whites followed up their 2-1 Anfield win over Liverpool with a comeback for the ages that gave them a 4-3 triumph over Bournemouth.

Marsch’s men found themselves 3-1 down early in the second half, having been booed off at the interval, and roared back to take a second successive three-point haul.

Substitute Sam Greenwood, Liam Cooper and Crysencio Summerville hit the net to take the game away from the Cherries, who themselves had responded to Rodrigo’s third-minute penalty with goals from Marcus Tavernier, Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke.

When asked if he had enjoyed the last two weeks, Marsch ruefully shook his head. “No,” he said. “No. The good part is I feel like we believe that we can win now. You know before it was like I said after Fulham, we were more waiting to lose. I think we flipped that. And we've been in both matches against Liverpool and here tonight, we had really good stretches in the game in all phases.”

What would allow Marsch to enjoy himself a little more in the Leeds United hot seat is a more simple and straightforward win, or at least one solid performance that follows another.

“Just looking for consistency,” he said.

"That makes life easier as a manager instead of living on the edge and in motion, but I mean we're all searching for that and we're all hunting that in a big way and I just want to see it manifest itself more and more every day. I hope it doesn't continue this way – I want to try to make things simple on us but that's not the Leeds way I hear.”

NOT ENJOYABLE - Jesse Marsch is craving the simple life and consistency as Leeds United pick up a second win on the bounce. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Marsch was without striker Patrick Bamford, who has once again picked up an injury with an unfortunate incident on the training pitch.