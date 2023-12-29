Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says his decision to introduce Mateo Joseph before the more experienced Patrick Bamford against Preston North End was a result of the youngster's application in training and recent matches, rather than anything against the Leeds number nine.

Joseph was brought on with more than 20 minutes remaining as Leeds trailed Preston by a goal-to-nil on Boxing Day, along with regular substitutes Willy Gnonto and Ilia Gruev. Bamford was left on the bench until the 90th minute, when Farke chose to replace ever-present Ethan Ampadu with one final attacking throw of the dice.

Spanish-born English youth international Joseph is yet to find the net for Leeds, but has been prolific at Under-21 level since joining the club from Espanyol's junior ranks two years ago next month.

Explaining his decision after defeat at Preston, Farke said: "There are no gifts and no coincidences. I got the feeling in underload [a man down] I wanted to play with two strikers and strikers who are capable to work a lot and run a lot.

"This is what Mateo always offers because he has good endurance and physicality. He was involved in the penalty also when he kept the ball to [give to] Daniel James, he’s then under pressure can keep the ball, he’s showed this in away games like Blackburn and I like what he shows when I bring him in.

Farke also applauded the 20-year-old's work-rate, for which he has been commended throughout his time at youth level, but insisted the decision to call upon the youngster ahead of Bamford was no slight towards the attacker ten years Joseph's senior.

"I like his training and he’s on a good path, it was not a decision against Patrick, it was more for Mateo and he deserves it."

