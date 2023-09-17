Leeds news you can trust since 1890
No breakthrough as departed Leeds United international makes new club debut

A freshly departed Leeds United international has made his new team debut but without any breakthrough as his club’s wait continues.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 17th Sep 2023, 17:42 BST
Luis Sinisterra left Leeds to join Premier League side Bournemouth in a very late switch on summer transfer window deadline night as the Cherries needed a deal sheet to seal the Colombian international winger’s transfer on a season-long loan.

As part of the deal, Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony moved in the opposite direction for a season-long loan to Leeds and Anthony was handed his Whites debut as a 69th-minute substitute in Sunday lunchtime’s 3-0 win at Championship hosts Millwall.

Sinisterra, meanwhile, was named on the Bournemouth bench for Sunday afternoon’s Premier League hosting of Chelsea and was called for as boss Andoni Iraola’s second substitute in replacing Marcus Tavernier in the 73rd minute.

DEBUT: For Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra, left, for new loan side Bournemouth in Sunday's goalless draw against Premier League visitors Chelsea as Sinisttera challenges Ben Chilwell, right. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.DEBUT: For Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra, left, for new loan side Bournemouth in Sunday's goalless draw against Premier League visitors Chelsea as Sinisttera challenges Ben Chilwell, right. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.
The Colombian managed seven touches of the ball in his time on the pitch and completed both of his attempted passes but he and Bournemouth struggled to make a breakthrough as the contest ended in a goalless draw. The point left Bournemouth in 15th place, on three points and still waiting for their first win of the new campaign.

