No breakthrough as departed Leeds United international makes new club debut
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luis Sinisterra left Leeds to join Premier League side Bournemouth in a very late switch on summer transfer window deadline night as the Cherries needed a deal sheet to seal the Colombian international winger’s transfer on a season-long loan.
As part of the deal, Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony moved in the opposite direction for a season-long loan to Leeds and Anthony was handed his Whites debut as a 69th-minute substitute in Sunday lunchtime’s 3-0 win at Championship hosts Millwall.
Sinisterra, meanwhile, was named on the Bournemouth bench for Sunday afternoon’s Premier League hosting of Chelsea and was called for as boss Andoni Iraola’s second substitute in replacing Marcus Tavernier in the 73rd minute.
The Colombian managed seven touches of the ball in his time on the pitch and completed both of his attempted passes but he and Bournemouth struggled to make a breakthrough as the contest ended in a goalless draw. The point left Bournemouth in 15th place, on three points and still waiting for their first win of the new campaign.