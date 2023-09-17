No breakthrough as departed Leeds United international makes new club debut

A freshly departed Leeds United international has made his new team debut but without any breakthrough as his club’s wait continues.

Luis Sinisterra left Leeds to join Premier League side Bournemouth in a very late switch on summer transfer window deadline night as the Cherries needed a deal sheet to seal the Colombian international winger’s transfer on a season-long loan.

As part of the deal, Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony moved in the opposite direction for a season-long loan to Leeds and Anthony was handed his Whites debut as a 69th-minute substitute in Sunday lunchtime’s 3-0 win at Championship hosts Millwall.

Sinisterra, meanwhile, was named on the Bournemouth bench for Sunday afternoon’s Premier League hosting of Chelsea and was called for as boss Andoni Iraola’s second substitute in replacing Marcus Tavernier in the 73rd minute.

DEBUT: For Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra, left, for new loan side Bournemouth in Sunday's goalless draw against Premier League visitors Chelsea as Sinisttera challenges Ben Chilwell, right. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.