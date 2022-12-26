'No brainer' - Second Leeds United departure to join new boss at League One side

Former under-23s boss turned first team coach Jackson left the Whites last week to take up his first senior management role at League One side MK Dons. Jackson has quickly began to assemble his backroom team and former Whites first team performance analyst Aaron Dagger will become technical insights analyst at MK Dons. Dagger worked alongside Jackson with the Under-23s before stepping into a first team role alongside Jackson upon the appointment of Jesse Marsch as Whites head coach.

Speaking to mkdons.com, Dagger said: “I am privileged to have this opportunity to join MK Dons and working alongside Mark. We have developed a strong relationship during our time together at Leeds United and while I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Elland Road, it was a no brainer when he asked me to join him here at this Club. I am looking forward to getting started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackson said: “I have worked with Aaron a long time and we’ve developed a strong connection, so I am very pleased he’s been able to join me. As someone who knows my ideas, he will be crucial in transferring that methodology to the players and staff. He is going to be a key figure for me to lean on, alongside the other fantastic staff we already have in place here at the club.”

SECOND DEPARTURE: From Leeds United to MK Dons, above. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Dons sporting director Liam Sweeting added: “Aaron joins us in an exciting new role that sees us further add to the team that continually drives our high-performance environment. Aaron has worked with Mark for a long time and will be responsible for assisting in the delivery of Mark’s methodology to the players. He will enhance the excellent work our current Head of Performance Analysis Shaun Howl and our First Team Analyst David Perkin have been providing, bolstering our analysis provision.”