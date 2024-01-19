'No better' - Leeds United fans on biggest Whites headache, 'frail' options and total agreement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the weekend’s Championship clash against the Lilywhites including Daniel Farke’s “biggest headache”, ‘frail options’ worry and unanimous outcome predictions.

NEIL GREWER

The memory of Preston North End away still haunts me. On Boxing Day, Liam Millar, the Preston winger, gave a man-of-the-match performance usually associated with our wingers. Whilst being at home should tip the possession balance in favour of Leeds, the threat of Millar needs to be extinguished and surely that is Daniel Farke’s biggest headache.

WHITES NEED: To extinguish the threat of Preston North End winger Liam Millar, second right, pictured celebrating after scoring the winning goal in Boxing Day's 2-1 victory against Leeds United at Deepdale. Picture by Tim Markland/PA Wire.

This issue is exacerbated by our frail and fragile current options in both full-back positions. It may be that we simply have to outscore Preston. Since Boxing Day we have seen the re-emergence of Patrick Bamford as a true No 9 plus the benefits of Georginio Rutter at No 10. I expect both to start in these roles.In defence, if Pascal Struijk is unavailable then Ethan Ampadu is an able deputy and option following a very promising performance from Ilia Gruev in central midfield, showing we can play without Ethan in that position. Ampadu is also a sensible choice as captain – the fourth different one this season. I see a different game to the last encounter at Preston, this time our superior quality should pay dividends.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Preston North End 1.

ANDY RHODES

After three, 3-0 victories on the spin, Leeds United will be looking to continue the run at home to Preston North End on Sunday. The visitors will be wary of Daniel Farke’s need to exact revenge for the away defeat on Boxing Day, with the form of the two sides varying since.

Preston have picked up points in just one game following Boxing Day, while United’s form has picked up following a rocky December. Central to the three recent wins has been the quality and flexibility of Ethan Ampadu.

With Farke’s squad being stretched due to injury, Ampadu has been a dependable presence either in midfield or in defence. Despite the constant reshuffling, Leeds’ performances have still been fluid.

Patrick Bamford will be looking to score for a fourth game running, while Joel Piroe will now be waiting for an opportunity. With three games in six days coming up, Farke will rotate his squad once more, and the league games against Preston and Norwich City will undoubtedly be the priority.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Preston North End 0.

DAVID WATKINS

2024 has started perfectly for Leeds; three games, three wins, nine goals and none conceded! Putting the FA Cup win to one side, as far as the Championship is concerned, all we can do is keep winning and hope that at least two of the sides above us drop points over the coming weeks.

This weekend feels like another chance to steal a march on Ipswich Town in particular as they face a daunting trip to Leicester City on Monday night. Those recent defeats at Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, and the reverse fixture at Preston North End, have hurt us and could prove to be the defeats that condemn us to the play-offs and we certainly cannot afford any more slip-ups.

Preston beat us at Deepdale recently when Illan Meslier saw red but there can be no more silly self-inflicted errors. Preston have been one of the most erratic teams in the Championship. They beat Bristol City last time out but before that, they lost at Sunderland and at home to Sheffield Wednesday since beating us with a helping hand from Illan. They shipped five at home against Watford recently too.

I’d class Preston as no better or worse than Cardiff so if we can repeat our performance from last weekend we should get the three points.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Preston North End 1.

KEITH INGHAM

After a pretty good three weekends which brought six points, three clean sheets, nine goals and passage to round four of the FA Cup we now host Preston North End. The only thing that hasn’t happened as yet is a signing to boost the squad. It’s a difficult time to get players in and I can bet they are working hard to make it happen. I’m very hopeful by February 1 there will be at least one full-back added to Farke’s promising squad.

This Sunday lunchtime brings one of the teams that have beaten us recently. Preston secured the three points with a last-minute goal from their tricky winger Liam Millar. Leeds weren’t at their best on Boxing Day and will want revenge and to keep both their impressive home record going. I’m not expecting Daniel Farke to change his line up unless there are injuries during the week.

Ethan Ampadu, very impressive at the back last week, might stay there until Pascal Struijk or Liam Cooper recover from injury. With three goals in three games, Patrick Bamford should keep his place and Joel Piroe will have to be content with a place on the bench. It’s a tough week with Norwich on Wednesday and an FA Cup tie against Plymouth next Saturday. I’m hopeful of a win - an early goal could see Leeds win by a couple of goals.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Preston North End 0.

MIKE GILL

A warm Elland Road welcome awaits Preston North End and their fans. The outrageous noon kick-off time is nearly as horrible as the behaviour of Milutin Osmajic who conspired to get Ilan Meslier sent off on Boxing Day. Osmajic’s theatrical collapse was enough to get the ref reaching for his red card. It ruined the game and gave Preston an opportunity that they did not deserve.

It was a bitter lesson for the young Frenchman to learn and it should ensure that he doesn't get caught so easily again. Flushed by their success against Leeds, PNE promptly lost to Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland before beating Bristol City last time out. Most people expect that Preston will ‘park the bus’ when they come to Elland Road and United must avoid frustration if they are to avenge the reverse at Deepdale.

Recent performances have shown that the Whites are more than capable of dealing with negative tactics from an opponent. It’s an old saying that ‘revenge is a dish best served cold’. Let us hope that this refers to the weather and that United can produce another heartwarming home performance.