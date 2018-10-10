No ban for Brentford's Sergi Canos after panel clears winger of 'headbutt' on Leeds United's Gjanni Alioski

Brentford winger Sergi Canos has escaped punishment over an alleged headbutt aimed at Leeds United’s Gjanni Alioski in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Canos was cleared of wrongdoing and will avoid a suspension after a Football Association panel failed to unanimously agree on whether his clash with Alioski constituted a disciplinary offence.

The winger was caught on camera appearing to aim a headbutt at Alioski nine minutes from the end of normal time as Leeds’ Macedonian international attempted to retrieve the ball from Brentford’s dug-out with United fighting to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Referee Jeremy Simpson missed the incident but it was referred to a three-man group of former match officials after the FA reviewed footage on Monday.

The panel, however, failed to reach a unanimous decision, preventing the governing body from bringing a charge of violent conduct against Canos.

That controversy was one of several during Saturday’s match, including a penalty awarded to Brentford despite Ollie Watkins going to ground before contact was made with him by Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Referee Jeremy Simpson sends off Leeds United's Luke Ayling in injury-time against Brentford.

The FA has no plans to cite Watkins and is still to confirm whether United defender Pontus Jansson will face any action over a live post-match interview in which he accused Simpson of “robbery”.

Leeds, however, have been asked to provide the FA with observations on the behaviour of their crowd after coins and other missiles were thrown from the South Stand at Neal Maupay following the striker’s conversion of Brentford’s penalty.

United have until next Monday to respond.