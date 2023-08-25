Leeds United visit early leaders Ipswich Town on Saturday in their next Championship test and there is disagreement from Whites fans ahead of the clash at Portman Road.

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the club’s second away day of the season including a ‘no alternative’ team selection view and familiar face coming up against the Whites.

NEIL GREWER

Ipswich Town have started well, probably better than they expected – with three wins from three games in the league – but there is always a surprise package early doors and Ipswich are this season’s offering. Inevitably, they will fall down the table in due course.

I see no reason why the improvements from Leeds cannot continue and whilst I do not expect the Whites to be anywhere near their potential, I am hopeful of a draw from this encounter. It will be interesting to see how our wingers fare against former Whites left back Leif Davis who has been excellent for Ipswich I believe.

Dan James also has another opportunity to show his potential game-changing attributes, if he is passed fit. A run in the team will help him.

This is a game we need to tick off, and move on from, with hopefully an enhanced squad to enable us to move up the table in the coming weeks. We need a stronger, better-balanced squad entering the international break, and then we can really move forward after that.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 1 Leeds United 1.

ANDY RHODES

This weekend’s game feels like a story of two sides with similar ambitions but altogether different ways of achieving them. Quite a number of people and bookies alike had the Tractor Boys down as dark horses given their record in League One last season.

Ipswich had the league’s best attack and best defence, scoring 101 goals in the process in 2022/23. It may be no surprise, then, that they lead the table in this campaign. Leeds, meanwhile, are struggling and with no real sign of players coming in, the pressure is still very much on.

Daniel Farke may have some returning players at his disposal to ease the strain on his squad. It may be too soon for Willy Gnonto to come back in, with the squad being as thin as it is, Farke may have no alternative. This next week may well define Leeds’ season.

More dropped points will see the early pace setters move further clear, while the club simply has to bring in new recruits. Anything less than a positive week and we could be in for a long season.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2 Leeds United 0.

DAVID WATKINS

Ipswich Town away has never been a good fixture for Leeds, with the Mighty Whites recording just one win there in the last 12 visits. I can remember being there umpteen times during our last spell in the Championship when there would always be a red card, an own goal, an injury, or some other piece of bad luck afflicting us.

Going by our respective results so far this season, I’d expect the bookies to have this one in the Tractor Boys’ favour too. Town have won all four of their games this season, including their three league games and they’ve only conceded once so far.

For Leeds, Willy Gnonto is back in contention for selection (as is Luis Sinisterra) and we could certainly do with the spark he brings if his head is in the right place. If neither make it, then we’re likely to continue with the side we saw against West Bromwich Albion which did well enough but lacked the punch needed to see off the Baggies.

Without the reinforcements we sorely need, I’d expect Ipswich to get that bit of luck they always do and they should just edge this one.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds United travel to top-of-the-league Ipswich Town tomorrow. The newly-promoted team have won their first three league games and look like giving their visitors a stern test. Rumours are rife that Leeds are trying their best to get in some additional players before the transfer window closes. We will wait and see if any are in the building and maybe in the team at the weekend.

Ipswich Town’s Portman Road isn’t a happy hunting ground for Leeds and it’s 10 years since they won 2-1 with goals from Luke Varney and Ross McCormack. The last time we visited, Ipswich won 3-2. It’s hard to see Leeds winning this one but they might get a draw, myself I think the hosts will win it... just.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

As the transfer window saga hurtles towards its final conclusion, Leeds resume the serious business of competing in the Championship. A trip to East Anglia is the next challenge for Daniel Farke and his young team.

The Tractor Boys have been a surprise package in the second tier this season and with a 100 per cent start, they occupy the top spot with maximum points, demanding to be treated with the utmost respect.

United’s last visit to Portman Road was a strange affair. It was the last game of the 2018-19 season. Ipswich Town were already relegated to League One while the Whites were going through the motions to complete the fixture with their forthcoming play-off clash with Derby looming up ahead. The most memorable moment was when Kemar Roofe fell flat on his backside in the process of missing a penalty.

But back to the present, positive signs were seen against West Brom and United must build on them. The defence looks more solid and given a bit more good luck and increased confidence they should be scoring more goals. They are also underdogs according to the bookmakers but I predict a narrow win.