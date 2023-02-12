Nine out and new boy on bench with two Leeds United changes against Man United

The Whites lost both Sinisterra and then Struijk to injuries in the first-half of Wednesday night’s draw against the Red Devils at Old Trafford for which captain Liam Cooper and Marc Roca were also absent due to knocks.

Struijk had already been ruled out of today's contest due to concussion protocols but it was a waiting game over Sinisterra, Cooper and Roca who are all missing. Crysencio Summerville takes the place of Sinisterra whilst Junior Firpo comes in for Struijk at left back whilst young January signing Diogo Monteiro is on a young Whites bench that also features Jeremiah Mullen.

Record signing Georginio Rutter also has to make do with a place amongst the substitutes as Patrick Bamford, star boy Willy Gnonto and Summerville make up the front line. Weston McKennie makes his full home debut in midfield next to Tyler Adams and Jack Harriso whilst Firpo, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch and Max Wober form the defence in front of Illan Meslier in goal.

Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Sonny Perkins also remain sidelined meaning Leeds now have nine out given the absences of Cooper, Roca, Sinisterra and Struijk. Under-21s boss Michael Skubala is again leading a caretaker management trio that also includes Jesse Marsch’s former assistant Chris Armas and under-21s development coach Paco Gallardo.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has made three change to his side including two big defensive calls as Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez drop to the bench. Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia both start in the back line whilst Jadon Sancho takes the place of Alejandro Garnacho.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie, Harrison; Summerville, Gnonto, Bamford. Subs: Robles, Monteiro, Mullen, Kristensen, Gyabi, Greenwood, Aaronson, Joseph, Rutter.

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia, Fred, Sabitzer, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst. Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Pellistri, Iqbal, Elanga, Garnacho.

STAR BOY: Willy Gnonto checking in at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.