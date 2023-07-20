4 . Terry Yorath

Yorath, pictured here in 1970, joined the Whites as an apprentice aged 17 in 1967. He had to bide his time for a spot in Don Revie’s revered side but it was worth the wait - Yorath made just shy of 200 appearances for United and became the first Welshman to play in a European Cup final in 1973. The former Wales captain was sold to Coventry City for £125,000 in 1976. (Photo by Aubrey Hart/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Aubrey Hart