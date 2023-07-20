Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Nine of the best Wales players to represent Leeds United after Ethan Ampadu seals transfer

Leeds United have had several decorated Welshman represent the club in its 104 year history.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 20th Jul 2023, 06:55 BST

Ethan Ampadu’s arrival at Elland Road this week signals the latest Welsh international to join the Whites, for whom the relationship with the Red Dragon nation dates back many a decade.

The likes of Vinnie Jones, Gary Speed and John Charles are all names synonymous with Leeds’ glory days of different eras, while the younger generation will be more familiar with having seen Tyler Roberts and Daniel James play in white, yellow and blue.

Here are nine famous Welshmen to turn out for Leeds during the club’s long and storied history.

Footballer turned Hollywood actor Vinnie Jones represented the club between 1989 and 1990 but left quite the impression during his stint at Elland Road - as he's done everywhere he's been. (Photo by Chris Cole/Getty Images)

1. Vinnie Jones

Footballer turned Hollywood actor Vinnie Jones represented the club between 1989 and 1990 but left quite the impression during his stint at Elland Road - as he's done everywhere he's been. (Photo by Chris Cole/Getty Images) Photo: Chris Cole

One of the finest to ever wear the white shirt, Gary Speed is a legend at Elland Road, and a title-winner to boot. An academy graduate who racked up over 250 appearances, Speed sadly passed away in 2011 aged 42. (Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT)

2. Gary Speed

One of the finest to ever wear the white shirt, Gary Speed is a legend at Elland Road, and a title-winner to boot. An academy graduate who racked up over 250 appearances, Speed sadly passed away in 2011 aged 42. (Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT) Photo: Clive Brunskill

An iconic figure whose name still evokes fond memories in the minds of Leeds supporters fortunate enough to have seen him play. A centre-forward or centre-back, Swansea-born Charles scored over 150 times for the Whites over two separate spells. (Photo by Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images) UK/Getty Images)

3. John Charles

An iconic figure whose name still evokes fond memories in the minds of Leeds supporters fortunate enough to have seen him play. A centre-forward or centre-back, Swansea-born Charles scored over 150 times for the Whites over two separate spells. (Photo by Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images) UK/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images

Yorath, pictured here in 1970, joined the Whites as an apprentice aged 17 in 1967. He had to bide his time for a spot in Don Revie’s revered side but it was worth the wait - Yorath made just shy of 200 appearances for United and became the first Welshman to play in a European Cup final in 1973. The former Wales captain was sold to Coventry City for £125,000 in 1976. (Photo by Aubrey Hart/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Terry Yorath

Yorath, pictured here in 1970, joined the Whites as an apprentice aged 17 in 1967. He had to bide his time for a spot in Don Revie’s revered side but it was worth the wait - Yorath made just shy of 200 appearances for United and became the first Welshman to play in a European Cup final in 1973. The former Wales captain was sold to Coventry City for £125,000 in 1976. (Photo by Aubrey Hart/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Aubrey Hart

