Leeds United's Under-23 recruitment policy is one which has delivered the likes of Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood, two players who came to the fore towards the end of last season.
The Whites' director of football Victor Orta has presided over the club's recruitment for the last five years and has overseen the addition of some of England - and Europe's - most exciting young players.
Due to their ability, several of these young players represent their respective nations at youth international level, many of whom playing Under-21 football.
After Leo Hjelde and Kristoffer Klaesson helped a promising Norway crop qualify for next summer's Under-21 European Championships for the first time in a decade, it brings the total number of Leeds players potentially making an appearance at that tournament to nine.
Having nine representatives from the same club is usually reserved for lesser nations boasting one or two top sides in their domestic division, who tend to hoover up or produce the bulk of young talent.
Leeds' potential Under-21 representatives would be spread across four different countries, though, outlining the success of the club's youth recruitment over the past couple of years.
Here is every United player who could appear at next summer's championships.