Leeds United's Under-23 recruitment policy is one which has delivered the likes of Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood, two players who came to the fore towards the end of last season.

The Whites' director of football Victor Orta has presided over the club's recruitment for the last five years and has overseen the addition of some of England - and Europe's - most exciting young players.

Due to their ability, several of these young players represent their respective nations at youth international level, many of whom playing Under-21 football.

After Leo Hjelde and Kristoffer Klaesson helped a promising Norway crop qualify for next summer's Under-21 European Championships for the first time in a decade, it brings the total number of Leeds players potentially making an appearance at that tournament to nine.

Having nine representatives from the same club is usually reserved for lesser nations boasting one or two top sides in their domestic division, who tend to hoover up or produce the bulk of young talent.

Leeds' potential Under-21 representatives would be spread across four different countries, though, outlining the success of the club's youth recruitment over the past couple of years.

Here is every United player who could appear at next summer's championships.

1. Leo Hjelde - Norway The Norway youth international is one of the youngest members of his country's U21 group but featured in several qualifying matches as they topped their competitive group ahead of Croatia and Austria. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

2. Kristoffer Klaesson - Norway Another Norway U21 representative, Klaesson arrived at Elland Road as an already established U21 international and has consolidated his place in the team throughout this qualification period, conceding ten times in nine matches (Photo by Franz Kirchmayr/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

3. Joe Gelhardt - England Young centre-forward Joe Gelhardt is the first of five English players who may be in U21 Euro contention next summer. The youngster has been selected in Lee Carsley's squad before, but is still awaiting his U21 debut (Photo by Jan Kruger - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

4. Charlie Cresswell - England Cresswell has perhaps the best chance of featuring regularly at next summer's competition having played a number of games from the start in England's triumphant qualifying run. He will battle it out with Chelsea's Levi Colwill and Clinton Mola for a place alongside captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis in central defence (Photo by George Wood - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)