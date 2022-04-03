Nine great pictures of Leeds United's fans' support against Southampton and some special guests

A crowd of 36,580 filled the stands inside the club's famous home which also showed off some special guests prior to kick-off.

The city's newly-crowned double IBF featherweight boxing world champion Josh Warrington and Leeds United supporting women's IBF featherweight champion Ebanie Bridges both took to the Elland Road turf before the contest following their recent victories.

Then it was showtime although United's fans paused to pay tribute to never forgotten Whites supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight in the 22nd minute when rising to their feet and turning their backs amidst huge applause on the anniversary of the duo's tragic deaths in Istanbul back in April 2000.

On the pitch, Jack Harrison fired the Whites into a 29th-minute lead but England international James Ward-Prowse netted a trademark free-kick four minutes after the break to ensure the contest ended 1-1.

YEP photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe was there to capture the action and here are nine pictures of the support from the stands and a couple of the day's special guests.

