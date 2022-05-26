Could Leeds United secure themselves a steal or two this summer?

Everybody loves a bargain, especially in the hyper-inflated marketplace of top tier football transfers.

With fees and wages continuing to rise and rise, any opportunity to save a bit of cash here and there is vastly appreciated, and as such, free agents are a highly valued commodity in this day and age.

For Leeds United, having avoided relegation, this summer is all about rebuilding a side capable of climbing the Premier League table - and if they can do that at a smart price, even better.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at nine players who are approaching the end of their current contracts that the Whites could realistically look to snap up.

1. Eddie Nketiah The Arsenal striker has been in red hot form towards the end of this season, but is yet to sign a fresh deal at this stage. Could he return to Elland Road, where he once spent a brief loan stint?

2. John Swift Leeds have been linked with the Reading playmaker before, and his future continues to be the subject of much speculation.

3. Sam Johnstone The England international was not on West Brom's retained list at the end of the season and will be finding a new club in the coming weeks. Illan Meslier is undoubtedly Leeds' number one, but would the Whites be able to turn down the opportunity to sign a player of Johnstone's pedigree on a free if it arose?

4. Cyle Larin Larin is a Champions League quality talent who looks set to leave Besiktas in the coming months. The Canadian would be a fine addition for the Whites.