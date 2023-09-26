Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Nine free agents Leeds United can still sign for nothing before January

A look at some of the free agents Leeds United could still sign for nothing ahead of the January transfer window.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 26th Sep 2023, 19:31 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 19:38 BST

Leeds United enjoyed one of the busier summer transfer windows in recent times, but there are still players available.

The Whites worked tirelessly to balance their squad during the summer, with a number of their big earners shipped out through a combination of sales and loans. Incomings were largely left until the back-end of the window, but Leeds managed to complete a number of signings, snapping up the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Joe Rodon , Glen Kamara and Joel Piroe.

Daniel Farke’s men have managed solid start so far, currently sitting in the play-off sports, but should they decide to add to their squad further ahead of January, there are plenty of players still available on free transfers. Here we run you through a list of 9 free agents still available.

Last club: Espanyol

1. Aleix Vidal

Last club: Sevilla

2. Alejandro (Papu) Gomez

Last club: Everton

3. Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Last club: AFC Bournemouth

4. Junior Stanislas

