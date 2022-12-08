Jesse Marsch will be keen to add reinforcements to Elland Road outfit. Transfer target Cody Gakpo now more likely to join Man Utd or Real Madrid.

The next two transfer windows could be key for Leeds United if they are to not only secure their position as a Premier League side but also improve beyond what has already been achieved.

To do that they will need to bring in some quality reinforcements and the attacking areas could be the most prominent area that they need to address. PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who has been starring for the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar, was thought to be a target for Elland Road chiefs but his stock has skyrocketed in recent weeks and his future looks likely to be either with Manchester United or Real Madrid.

If Leeds do miss out on the Dutchman then they might look at bringing in some top quality attacking midfielders and could do so on free transfers with many excellent individuals set to become available on free transfers in January. It’s important to note that Leeds could only secure players on pre-contract deals, meaning they wouldn’t actually move to Elland Road until summer 2023, and that this can only be done on players who do not currently play in the Premier League or EFL.

With that in mind, here are nine top quality attacking midfielders that Leeds United could look to sign for free in the January transfer window by agreeing pre-contract deals:

1. Thomas Lemar The Frenchman has found regular game time a bit more sporadic at Atletico Madrid this season and could be set to leave the Spanish club in the summer after five seasons. The 27-year old would be a quality signing for the Whites but interest is sure to be high.

2. Daichi Kamada Kamada's impressive form with Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt has brought him to the attention of many clubs over the past few months and his displays for Japan in Qatar will only have heightened interest in a player that would surely light up the Premier League.

3. Marco Asensio Obviously the Spaniard would be something of a marquee arrival at Elland Road if club chiefs could tempt him to make the switch to Yorkshire but interest is likely to be super high if the 26-year old if his eight year spell at Real Madrid does come to an end in the summer.

4. Viktor Tsygankov The 25-year old Ukrainian has impressed for club side Dynamo Kiev this season and has scored nine goals in 24 appearances across all competitions, including the Europa League and international fixtures, for club and country so far but Newcastle and West Ham are reportedly showing an interest.