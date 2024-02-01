Nightmare start for ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips on West Ham debut with VAR drama
Kalvin Phillips has had a nightmare beginning for West Ham.
Ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips endured a nightmare start to his West Ham United debut.
Former Whites ace Phillips has joined the Hammers on loan from Manchester City and went straight into the team for Thursday night's Premier League hosting of Bournemouth.
With just three minutes on the clock, Phillips tried to tidy up a wayward square ball from Kurt Zouma on the edge of his own area and attempted to pass the ball back to keeper Alphonse Areola.
But Phillips was put under pressure by Ryan Christie and his pass fell straight to Cherries striker Dominic Solanke who applied a simple finish to put his side 1-0 up.
The goal was initially disallowed for offside but Phillips and not Christie applied the touch which led to VAR overturning the decision to give Bournemouth an early lead.