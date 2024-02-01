Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips endured a nightmare start to his West Ham United debut.

Former Whites ace Phillips has joined the Hammers on loan from Manchester City and went straight into the team for Thursday night's Premier League hosting of Bournemouth.

With just three minutes on the clock, Phillips tried to tidy up a wayward square ball from Kurt Zouma on the edge of his own area and attempted to pass the ball back to keeper Alphonse Areola.

But Phillips was put under pressure by Ryan Christie and his pass fell straight to Cherries striker Dominic Solanke who applied a simple finish to put his side 1-0 up.