Nightmare for Leeds United youngster and ex-Whites man but big boost for forthcoming opponents
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A young Leeds United midfielder and ex-Whites midfield man endured a day to forget in a big boost for a forthcoming opponent.
Twenty-year-old Whites midfielder Darko Gyabi is back with Plymouth Argyle for another season-long loan and the Leeds loanee started Sunday afternoon’s Championship clash at Sheffield Wednesday alongside ex-Leeds man Adam Forshaw in centre midfield.
The game marked new Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney’s first competitive game in charge but the Hillsborough contest proved a day to forget for Rooney, Gyabi and Forshaw as the Owls romped to a 4-0 success in which Gyabi and Forshaw both played the full match.
The victory sent the Owls top of the very early Championship table as the only side to record a four-goal victory. Wednesday will provide United’s third opponents of the new Championship season in the Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough next Friday night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.