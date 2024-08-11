Nightmare for Leeds United youngster and ex-Whites man but big boost for forthcoming opponents

A current Leeds midfielder and an ex-one have endured a day to forget.

A young Leeds United midfielder and ex-Whites midfield man endured a day to forget in a big boost for a forthcoming opponent.

Twenty-year-old Whites midfielder Darko Gyabi is back with Plymouth Argyle for another season-long loan and the Leeds loanee started Sunday afternoon’s Championship clash at Sheffield Wednesday alongside ex-Leeds man Adam Forshaw in centre midfield.

The game marked new Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney’s first competitive game in charge but the Hillsborough contest proved a day to forget for Rooney, Gyabi and Forshaw as the Owls romped to a 4-0 success in which Gyabi and Forshaw both played the full match.

The victory sent the Owls top of the very early Championship table as the only side to record a four-goal victory. Wednesday will provide United’s third opponents of the new Championship season in the Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough next Friday night.

