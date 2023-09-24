Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Nightmare for ex-Leeds United boss as team suffer massive record defeat

A former Leeds United boss has endured a nightmare defeat with his club suffering a record loss in a crushing setback.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 24th Sep 2023, 18:29 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 18:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paul Heckingbottom spent just short of four months in charge of Leeds in the first half of 2018 until being sacked and replaced by Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of the same year. After a spell in charge of Hibernian, Heckingbottom then eventually became manager of Sheffield United following Chris Wilder’s departure and the short reign of Slavisa Jokanovic.

Heckingbottom steered the Blades to promotion as Championship runners-up behind champions Burnley last season but the Sheffield outfit suffered a record defeat in Sunday’s Premier League hosting of Newcastle United who romped to an 8-0 win at Bramall Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eight different Newcastle players got themselves on the scoresheet and the defeat has left the Blades rooted to the foot of the Premier League table on just one point with a goal difference of minus 12 after six games played.

Related topics:Sheffield UnitedPaul HeckingbottomPremier LeagueBladesChris WilderMarcelo BielsaSlavisa Jokanovic