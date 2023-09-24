Nightmare for ex-Leeds United boss as team suffer massive record defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Heckingbottom spent just short of four months in charge of Leeds in the first half of 2018 until being sacked and replaced by Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of the same year. After a spell in charge of Hibernian, Heckingbottom then eventually became manager of Sheffield United following Chris Wilder’s departure and the short reign of Slavisa Jokanovic.

Heckingbottom steered the Blades to promotion as Championship runners-up behind champions Burnley last season but the Sheffield outfit suffered a record defeat in Sunday’s Premier League hosting of Newcastle United who romped to an 8-0 win at Bramall Lane.

