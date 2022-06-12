Night off for Leeds United's Diego Llorente as seventeen-year-old star dazzles in Malaga

Enrique has continually made widespread changes to his side for this month's Nations League games and continued the theme for the clash against the Czechs as both Llorente and centre-back partner Pau Torres drop to the bench.
Llorente and Torres played the full duration of both the 1-1 draw at home to Portugal and Thursday's 1-0 win against Switzerland in Geneva but Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez were given the nod for the away clash against the Czechs in between.
The Spain defence looked all at sea in that contest which ended in a 2-2 draw but Garcia and Martinez again paired up as the centre-backs for Sunday's clash against the Czechs in which strikes from Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia gave the hosts a 2-0 victory.
Rapidly emerging 17-year-old Spain star Gavi was brought on in the 59th minute and the Barcelona teenage midfielder again dazzled, starting the move that led to Sarabia doubling his side's lead.