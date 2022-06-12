Night off for Leeds United's Diego Llorente as seventeen-year-old star dazzles in Malaga

Enrique has continually made widespread changes to his side for this month's Nations League games and continued the theme for the clash against the Czechs as both Llorente and centre-back partner Pau Torres drop to the bench.

Llorente and Torres played the full duration of both the 1-1 draw at home to Portugal and Thursday's 1-0 win against Switzerland in Geneva but Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez were given the nod for the away clash against the Czechs in between.

The Spain defence looked all at sea in that contest which ended in a 2-2 draw but Garcia and Martinez again paired up as the centre-backs for Sunday's clash against the Czechs in which strikes from Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia gave the hosts a 2-0 victory.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEW STAR: 17-year-old Spain sensation Gavi looks to work some more magic during Sunday's victory against Nations League visitors Czech Republic in Malaga, a game in which Leeds United's Diego Llorente stayed on the bench. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images.