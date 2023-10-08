Nigel Pearson delivers his Leeds United verdict with Whites problem and Bristol City loss view

Nigel Pearson has delivered his Leeds United verdict, outlining a Whites problem and how Saturday's defeat at Elland Road could have been different for his Bristol City side.

Pearson’s team approached Saturday’s Championship clash at Elland Road sat 11th in the Championship table and made a bright start before Leeds turned the screw and went ahead in the 37th minute as Dan James netted from a Georginio Rutter cross.

Rutter had earlier missed an open from three yards out but the Robins then drew level in the fourth minute of first half stoppage time as Kal Naismith beat Illan Meslier by heading home from a corner.

The Robins again looked to attack after the break but Leeds went back in front in the 53rd minute with a Joel Piroe strike from the edge of the box for what proved the winning goal in a 2-1 victory. Whites winger Crysencio Summerville was later denied by the post whilst Rutter saw a strike from close range disallowed for offside.

'FRUSTRATION': For Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson, above, pictured looking on from the sidelines during Saturday's Championship defeat at Elland Road. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Providing his verdict on Leeds, the defeat and a problem for teams coming to Elland Road, Pearson told Robins TV: “A frustrating result bearing in mind I think we had our moments. I think we started the game particularly well, probably made a few too many errors that we could have avoided.

"But, look, they are a good side. I'll have to look back at the goals again but the first goal is really disappointing, how we conceded that. It was a game in which it could have maybe gone a different way had we have been a bit slicker but I can't fault the effort of the players. I thought they worked really hard against a very good side.

"I don't have complaints about the we have approached the game. I still maintain that we are out our best when we are trying to be positive. I think if you come here and just sit back you are inviting pressure so we had a good go at them but it wasn't quite enough today."

Reflecting on Naismith’s goal and drawing level on the stroke of half-time, Pearson added: “I thought our set plays were good. We caused them quite a few problems.