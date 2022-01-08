Nigel Martyn: Photo memories of a Leeds United number 1

Nigel Martyn was brought to Elland Road by Howard Wilkinson from Crystal Palace for a then record goalkeeper fee of £2.25 million in the summer of 1996. He would go on to become the club's first-choice goalkeeper for six seasons and will be remembered by a generation of supporters for string of outstanding and unforgettable performances between the sticks. Indeed his consistency was such that years later at a supporters' dinner, Martyn was named officially as United's greatest ever goalkeeper, beating off competition from the likes of Gary Sprake and John Lukic - men who both won championship medals at Elland Road. He won 23 caps for England. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook