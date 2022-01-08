Enjoy these photo memories of Nigel Martyn in action for Leeds United. PIC: Getty

Nigel Martyn: Photo memories of a Leeds United number 1

He remains one of Leeds United's most astute signings in the modern era.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 11:30 am

Nigel Martyn was brought to Elland Road by Howard Wilkinson from Crystal Palace for a then record goalkeeper fee of £2.25 million in the summer of 1996. He would go on to become the club's first-choice goalkeeper for six seasons and will be remembered by a generation of supporters for string of outstanding and unforgettable performances between the sticks. Indeed his consistency was such that years later at a supporters' dinner, Martyn was named officially as United's greatest ever goalkeeper, beating off competition from the likes of Gary Sprake and John Lukic - men who both won championship medals at Elland Road. He won 23 caps for England. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Nigel Martyn in focus

Nigel Martyn pictured during his Leeds United debut against Derby County at the Baseball Ground in August 1996. The game finished 3-3.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

2. Nigel Martyn in focus

Manchester United players celebrate an own goal by Nigel Martyn during the Premier League clash at Elland Road in September 1996.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

3. Nigel Martyn in focus

Nigel Martyn claims the ball during the Premier league clash against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in December 1996. The game ended goalless.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

4. Nigel Martyn in focus

Nigel Martyn barks instructions during Leeds United's FA Cup third round replay against Crystal Palace at Elland Road in January 1997. The Whites won 1-0.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Photo memoriesElland RoadCrystal PalaceHoward Wilkinson
Next Page
Page 1 of 5