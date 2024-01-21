Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford says the pressure to remain in Daniel Farke's starting line-up is positive as it keeps individual performances high at Elland Road.

The 30-year-old spoke ahead of Leeds' Championship meeting with Preston North End on Sunday afternoon and name-checked fellow promotion candidates Southampton as an example United must seek to follow.

Russell Martin's Saints are unbeaten in 21 consecutive games across all competitions and have not tasted defeat since late September. After Saturday afternoon's victory against Swansea City, the Saints moved above Ipswich Town into second place in the table.

"We've seen especially with Southampton what putting a run together can do and not that we're looking at other teams, you know in this league consistency is key. If we want to keep climbing up the table we have to put results back-to-back," Bamford said.

The striker has replaced Joel Piroe in Farke's starting XI since the turn of the year, scoring in three consecutive matches against Birmingham City, Peterborough United and Cardiff City. He acknowledges the difficulty in keeping £12 million teammate Piroe out of the line-up, but appears to relish the competition.

"We know each and every one of us has to perform because we've got a player that can step in and do the job as well. There's a little bit of pressure but it's a nice pressure and it's a shirt you want to hang onto.