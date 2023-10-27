Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has explained the “full story” behind Patrick Bamford’s Stoke City penalty and the course of action next time for his Whites.

Farke's side were presented with a golden opportunity to go ahead with just 16 minutes left of Wednesday night's Championship clash at Stoke when second-half substitute Bamford was felled in the area just three minutes after coming on.

Despite having missed his last two penalties, Bamford stepped up to take the spot kick himself but sent his effort over the bar and Stoke instead bagged the only goal of the game four minutes later.

Speaking post match on Wednesday evening, Farke had revealed that he wanted Joel Piroe to take the spot kick. Piroe, though, had just been substituted, meaning a plan B penalty rethink.

OVER: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford sees his second half penalty clear the crossbar in Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat at Championship hosts Stoke City. Photo by Nigel French/PA Wire.

But as the dust began to settle ahead of Saturday's hosting of Huddersfield Town, Farke provided a full explanation into the spot kick events at Stoke as he ran through his side's penalties pecking order amid a vow to be more "careful" with spot kick takers on the pitch.

Speaking at Friday's pre-Huddersfield press conference, Farke said: "If you want to have the full story - I'm a big believer that the coach decides who takes the penalties because what I hate most is that when they have discussions on the pitch, or it's unclear who takes the penalty. That's the reason why we always decide before the game who takes the penalty and for this game, Joel Piroe was our main taker.

"Then you also have one or two options because it could always be that the player doesn't have a great day, or, sometimes when he's fouled, he doesn't feel confident to take the penalty, something like this. So you have then the second or the third choice. And you have it on the list. But you can't name all 11 players on the list because then you don't have to do it at all. So you always have the main taker and then perhaps one or two other options.

"For this game, Joel Piroe was our main taker and the problem is also another one on the list is Jaidon Anthony because he's also great and has a good record taking penalties. But he was also substituted.

"I don't believe too much in players who come into the game that they take over a penalty because I think it's always beneficial when you have played at least a few minutes and you get used [to the game].

"So, I would, for example, never substitute a player just 10 seconds before the end of injury or extra time just for the penalty shootout. Because I don't believe in this. I think players have to be involved in the game. So that's why I'm always struggling to name players who are substituted to take over a penalty."

Explaining then why Bamford stepped up to the plate just three minutes after coming on, Farke continued: "In this case it was difficult, because the only offensive player who was still on the pitch was Georginio Rutter. He sadly missed the other night in the cup game [vs Salford] - a penalty not in the best way. And we just had the back four and the two holding midfielders on the pitch who were there.

"I don't tell you a secret but the only one who was still on my sheet to take a penalty was a centre-back who has never taken a penalty in a competitive game. And for that, in this moment, Patrick has already scored a few penalties and said, ‘No I don't hide behind the fact that I missed the last two. I want to take the responsibility and don't let a guy who also doesn't feel confident overtake the situation in such a crucial moment to take this. It was 'No, I show responsibility, I'm an experienced player, I want to take this penalty.’

"You can't blame them. It's more of a sign of 'no, he doesn't want to hide.' He takes the pressure. Yes, obviously, he then missed it and it's also like, instead of being the hero, he has to deal with lots of criticism, but if you overtake responsibility that's what you have to do and for that, it's also quite normal, it's football. Sometimes you miss a penalty."

Prior to Wednesday's attempt at Stoke, Bamford's last penalty came via his effort in the 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle United of May 2023 which Nick Pope saved. Seven months earlier, the Whites no 9 dragged a spot kick in the 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal of October 2022. Farke, though, says Bamford began with a clean slate in his eyes upon his appointment as Whites manager this summer.

Farke added: "I told this on my first day when I started, everyone has a fresh start and the past is not important, everyone has a chance to impress. So, Patrick had the chance also to make his last couple of misses forgotten with being there and taking the penalty set. Sadly, he missed the chance.

"Next time, a different player will have to overtake the responsibility. It's as simple as that. We can't change it for this game, it was a decisive moment, but it's football and for that we win together we lose together and it’s not right to point the finger to someone. I was happy that he was not hiding, that he wanted to overtake responsibility, and there was no natural penalty taker on the pitch anymore. And for that I can't blame Patrick.

"We also spoke about the situation that we will be a bit careful with the substituted player, or a player who is substituted in whoever takes penalties, it won't happen again or I decide he has to do this.