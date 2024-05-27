United’s 2023-24 promotion bid ultimately went to the play-offs in which Leeds suffered yet more heartache as Sunday’s Wembley final against Southampton ended in a 1-0 defeat. Southampton now join Championship champions Leicester City and runners-up Ipswich Town in being new to the Premier League next term.

Leeds, though, will remain in the second tier which will feature six new teams in relegated trio Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town plus League One’s promoted sides of champions Portsmouth, runners-up Derby County and play-off winners Oxford United.

The bookmakers have been quick to have their say on how they think the Championship will pan out next season after United’s defeat in Sunday’s play-off final and here is a full run down in reverse order based on the very latest odds.