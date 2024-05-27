Next season's predicted final Championship table after Leeds United play-off final loss to Southampton, fresh Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City forecasts

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 27th May 2024, 07:30 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 16:09 BST
Leeds United will play Championship football again next season – and a prediction has quickly been made on how the 2024-25 final table will look.

United’s 2023-24 promotion bid ultimately went to the play-offs in which Leeds suffered yet more heartache as Sunday’s Wembley final against Southampton ended in a 1-0 defeat. Southampton now join Championship champions Leicester City and runners-up Ipswich Town in being new to the Premier League next term.

Leeds, though, will remain in the second tier which will feature six new teams in relegated trio Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town plus League One’s promoted sides of champions Portsmouth, runners-up Derby County and play-off winners Oxford United.

The bookmakers have been quick to have their say on how they think the Championship will pan out next season after United’s defeat in Sunday’s play-off final and here is a full run down in reverse order based on the very latest odds.

Title odds: 100-1.

1. 24th: Oxford United (relegated)

Title odds: 100-1. Photo: John Walton

Title odds: 66-1.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Title odds: 66-1. Photo: Dan Istitene

Title odds: 40-1 (with five firms).

3. 22nd: Preston North End (relegated)

Title odds: 40-1 (with five firms). Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Title odds: 40-1 (with four firms).

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Title odds: 40-1 (with four firms). Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Title odds: 40-1 (with one firm).

5. 20th: Blackburn Rovers

Title odds: 40-1 (with one firm). Photo: Ed Sykes

Title odds: 33-1.

6. 19th: Sheffield Wednesday

Title odds: 33-1. Photo: Nigel Roddis

