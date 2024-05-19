Next season's predicted Championship table for Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town and others with Leeds United or Southampton taking last place

Lee Sobot
Published 19th May 2024, 18:51 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 20:11 BST
Leeds United or Southampton will fill the final place in next season’s Championship – and a verdict has already been cast on the 2024-25 promotion and relegation candidates.

Daniel Farke's Whites are one game away from an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation and will seal top-flight status if they overcome Southampton in next Sunday's Championship play-off final at Wembley.

But one of either Leeds or Southampton will remain in the Championship next season, for which Luton Town were confirmed as the penultimate new addition on Sunday’s final day of the Premier League season. Luton approached Sunday's final day of the Premier League season still having a mathematical chance of avoiding relegation but not a realistic one due to their goal difference.

The Hatters began the day three points behind fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest but Forest made absolutely sure of their survival with a final day 2-1 victory at already relegated Burnley. Luton ended the season with a home clash against Fulham and fell to a 4-2 defeat. Luton now join Burnley and Sheffield United in dropping down to the Championship next term.

League One champions Portsmouth, runners-up Derby County and Saturday’s play-off final winners Oxford United move up in the other direction. Championship winners Leicester City, runners-up Ipswich Town and then one of Leeds or Southampton will be new to next season’s top flight.

Here we run through the very early predicted pecking order of the 23 teams confirmed for Championship football next season based on the already available odds for the 2024-25 Championship campaign. Leeds or Southampton will then be added to the mix.

1. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle

1. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle

Photo: Harry Trump

2. 22nd: Oxford United

2. 22nd: Oxford United

Photo: Alex Pantling

Title odds: 40-1.

3. 21st: Sheffield Wednesday

Photo: Nigel Roddis

Title odds: 40-1.

4. 20th: Preston North End

Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

5. 19th: Cardiff City

5. 19th: Cardiff City

Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

6. 18th: Blackburn Rovers

6. 18th: Blackburn Rovers

Photo: Ed Sykes

