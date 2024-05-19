Daniel Farke's Whites are one game away from an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation and will seal top-flight status if they overcome Southampton in next Sunday's Championship play-off final at Wembley.

But one of either Leeds or Southampton will remain in the Championship next season, for which Luton Town were confirmed as the penultimate new addition on Sunday’s final day of the Premier League season. Luton approached Sunday's final day of the Premier League season still having a mathematical chance of avoiding relegation but not a realistic one due to their goal difference.

The Hatters began the day three points behind fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest but Forest made absolutely sure of their survival with a final day 2-1 victory at already relegated Burnley. Luton ended the season with a home clash against Fulham and fell to a 4-2 defeat. Luton now join Burnley and Sheffield United in dropping down to the Championship next term.

League One champions Portsmouth, runners-up Derby County and Saturday’s play-off final winners Oxford United move up in the other direction. Championship winners Leicester City, runners-up Ipswich Town and then one of Leeds or Southampton will be new to next season’s top flight.