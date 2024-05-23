Luton Town were confirmed as the third relegated team exiting the top flight on last Sunday’s final day, joining Burnley and Sheffield United in heading for the second tier. Championship champions Leicester City and runners-up Ipswich Town are heading the other way and one out of Leeds or Southampton will join them, determined by Sunday afternoon’s Wembley play-off final.

Ahead of the game, the bookmakers have already formed a verdict on how they think next season’s table will look – with the Whites or Saints to be added to the mix. Here is a full run down based on the new odds for the 2024-25 top-flight campaign, including where newly-promoted Leicester and Ipswich are expected to finish. The table is based on odds for relegation to determine sides expected to finish in the bottom half and title odds for the other end.