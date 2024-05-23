Next season's final predicted Premier League table with Leeds United or Southampton added, Leicester City and Ipswich Town expectations

Leeds United or Southampton will fill the last remaining place in next season’s Premier League – and a prediction has already been made as to how the final table will look.

Luton Town were confirmed as the third relegated team exiting the top flight on last Sunday’s final day, joining Burnley and Sheffield United in heading for the second tier. Championship champions Leicester City and runners-up Ipswich Town are heading the other way and one out of Leeds or Southampton will join them, determined by Sunday afternoon’s Wembley play-off final.

Ahead of the game, the bookmakers have already formed a verdict on how they think next season’s table will look – with the Whites or Saints to be added to the mix. Here is a full run down based on the new odds for the 2024-25 top-flight campaign, including where newly-promoted Leicester and Ipswich are expected to finish. The table is based on odds for relegation to determine sides expected to finish in the bottom half and title odds for the other end.

Title odds: 13-10.

1. 1st: Manchester City

Title odds: 13-10. Photo: OLI SCARFF

Title odds: 5-2.Relegation odds: 2000-1.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Title odds: 5-2.Relegation odds: 2000-1. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Title odds: 8-1.Relegation odds: 2000-1.

3. 3rd: Liverpool

Title odds: 8-1.Relegation odds: 2000-1. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Title odds: 20-1.Relegation odds: 20-1.

4. 4th: Chelsea

Title odds: 20-1.Relegation odds: 20-1. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Title odds: 30-1.Relegation odds: 250-1.

5. 5th: Manchester United

Title odds: 30-1.Relegation odds: 250-1. Photo: Ash Donelon

Title odds: 33-1.Relegation odds: 250-1.

6. 6th: Tottenham Hotspur

Title odds: 33-1.Relegation odds: 250-1. Photo: Stu Forster

