Next season's final predicted Championship table as Leeds United embark on pre-season friendlies

Leeds are actually taking in two friendlies this week with the United’s under-21s set to play Rangers on Tuesday in a behind closed doors game at the Ibrox club’s training ground. That fixture will present the club’s youngsters with a chance to shine, just short of four weeks before the new Championship season which presents a visit of newly-promoted Portsmouth for Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds are heading to Germany for part of their pre-season for games which have not been disclosed and are being played behind closed doors. But fans will finally get the chance to see Farke’s men in action for the first time since their play-off final defeat in Friday night’s clash at League Two hosts Harrogate Town. Ahead of the club’s friendlies, the bookmakers have cast their view on how they think the final table will look and here is a run down in reverse order via the very latest odds.