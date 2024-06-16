Next season predicted final Premier League table: Where Leeds United's ex-promotion rivals Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town finish

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 16th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2024, 16:38 BST
Leeds United were beaten by Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton to promotion to the Premier League – and a verdict has been formed on where those three teams will now finish.

Daniel Farke’s Whites amassed 90 points from the 2023-24 Championship campaign but that was only enough for a third-placed finish as Ipswich Town went up in the division’s second automatic promotion spot with 96 points, one less than champions Leicester City.

Leeds finished three points ahead of fourth-placed Southampton yet the Saints ultimately sealed themselves an immediate Premier League return with a 1-0 win against the Whites in the Wembley play-off final. Both Southampton and Leicester have put themselves back in the Premier League at the first attempt whilst Ipswich are heading for the country’s top flight for the first time since 2002.

But how are the three new teams expected to fare? Here, we run through next season’s predicted final Premier League table based on the very latest odds.

Title odds: 13-10.

1. 1st: Manchester City

Title odds: 13-10. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Title odds: 2-1.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Title odds: 2-1. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Title odds: 8-1.

3. 3rd: Liverpool

Title odds: 8-1. Photo: MAURICE VAN STEEN

Title odds: 20-1.

4. 4th: Chelsea

Title odds: 20-1. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Title odds: 28-1.

5. 5th: Manchester United

Title odds: 28-1. Photo: Alex Pantling

Title odds: 33-1 (with six firms).

6. 6th: Newcastle United

Title odds: 33-1 (with six firms). Photo: Justin Setterfield

