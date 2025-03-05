Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is among the bookmakers’ favourites to be named as Rangers’ next permanent manager, which could lead to an interesting reunion with 49ers Enterprises. The current Whites owners are thought to be in talks to take majority ownership of the Scottish Premiership giants, with reports a deal has already been agreed ‘in principle’.

Should 49ers assume control of Rangers then their first job will be to find a permanent manager, with Barry Ferguson taking interim charge for the rest of the season following Philippe Clement’s sacking last month. And that search could lead them to a man who was sacked by Leeds while they were minority shareholders at Elland Road.

Marsch lasted just under a year at Leeds before his February 2023 exit, with the American currently in charge of the Canadian national team. And at the time of writing, he is joint-fourth favourite according to Bet365 to take over at Ibrox, with former managers of Manchester United, Everton and Borussia Dortmund also tipped.

3 . Jose Mourinho - 25/1 Current club: Fenerbahce | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Gennaro Gattuso - 25/1 Current club: Hajduk Split | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales