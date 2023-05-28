Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Next permanent Leeds United manager odds: who will be in charge for first game of 2023/24 season?

Sam Allardyce will lead the Yorkshire club for their crucial final game of the Premier League season, but who will be in charge for the next campaign?

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 28th May 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 12:00 BST

It is all or nothing for Leeds United in their final Premier League game of the season this afternoon against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

The Whites need to win and hope results elsewhere go their way or they will be playing their football in the EFL Championship next season. Sam Alardyce is the man who has been charged with keeping them up but he is not contracted beyond the current campaign and may not be the man in the dugout next season.

Here, via SkyBet, are the latest odds on the next permanent Leeds United manager that will be in charge for the first game of the 2023/24 season:

2/1

1. Sam Allardyce

2/1

6/1

2. Brendan Rogers

6/1

6/1

3. Lee Bowyer

6/1

8/1

4. Graham Potter

8/1

