It is all or nothing for Leeds United in their final Premier League game of the season this afternoon against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

The Whites need to win and hope results elsewhere go their way or they will be playing their football in the EFL Championship next season. Sam Alardyce is the man who has been charged with keeping them up but he is not contracted beyond the current campaign and may not be the man in the dugout next season.