'Next level' - Sky Sports pundit claims that 'outstanding' Leeds United star could earn himself a 'top four' move

Leeds United player Raphinha. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Brazilian has been a standout performer for Marcelo Bielsa's struggling side so far this season, scoring three times in his first six matches of the campaign.

And while the Whites’ sluggish start has left them languishing at the wrong end of the table, former Crystal Palace striker Morrison is convinced that the 24-year-old has what it takes to make an impact in the upper echelons of the division.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, he said: “He [Raphinha] is an outstanding player.

"They are struggling, but Raphinha is the one. He looks the most likely at the moment. His finishing is first class.

"You can play him anywhere – I know they brought in James and they’ve got Harrison, but he could play in the number 10 role.

"You know what he’s going to do. He always wants to come in on his left foot, but it’s so difficult to stop that, and nine times out of ten he picks the right pass.

"I heard he’s playing with a bit of an injury, so imagine when he’s fully fit.

" For me, he’s an outstanding individual. I was waxing lyrical about him last season, and he’s improved since then.