When he [Bielsa] arrived in Leeds, I was 31-32 years old. And at that age, having played in the Spanish League [LaLiga], in the Premier League, in the Champions League, I already thought I knew everything and that I had nothing more to learn," Hernandez told host Miguel Llorente on the El Camino del Entrenador podcast. "With Bielsa for me it was a big leap in quality, a plus that I never thought I had. Not only on a physical level, since at my age it was more difficult, but I mean in terms of understanding the game, understanding what to do in each situation.

"Everyone knows the way he works, the importance he gives to everything, the methodology he has. His methodology is very mentally exhausting for the players, on a day-to-day basis - I would tell you that it is even boring. "But in the end when you see the way we played, how we competed, the way we went out on the pitch, in 95% of the game we were superior to the rival [in distance covered], that convinced you that the methodology was the path to success. "Bielsa has taught me many tactical aspects, he taught me how to read the game, how to plan a game, things that until I worked with him, as a player, I had never thought about all those things. I have learned from all the coaches I’ve had. But the coach who has influenced me the most, and the day I become a coach, the idea and style of the game that I would like to transmit to my players has been totally influenced by Bielsa," Hernandez added.