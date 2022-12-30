Leeds United will play Newcastle on December 31 at St. James Park. Can Leeds end the year on a high note, or will the moneybags Magpies prove to be too much? Follow the match, with goal and team news updates, on Yorkshire Evening Post’s live blog from midday on Saturday.

In their last Premier League game, Leeds were beaten 3-1 at home against Manchester City. The Whites struggled to find a foothold in the game, eventually succumbing to goals from Rodri and Erling Haaland, despite a consolation goal in the second half from Pascal Struijk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Newcastle were victorious last time out as they comprehensively swept aside Leicester City by a score of 3-0. First half goals from Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton were enough to secure the three points as the Foxes failed to find a response.

Leeds are currently 15th in the Premier League table. They have 15 points from from 15 games, with four wins, three draws and eight defeats.

At the other end of the table, Newcastle find themselves 3rd in the league table. They have 33 points and have only fallen to defeat once so far this season.

Newcastle vs Leeds United kick off time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle vs Leeds United at St. James’ Park on Saturday, December 31st will kick off at 3pm.

How to watch Newcastle vs Leeds United

Advertisement Hide Ad