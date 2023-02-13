Newcastle United U21 vs Leeds United U21: Team news confirmed as Greenwood starts, goal and score updates
Leeds United’s Under-21s visit Newcastle’s Benton training ground tonight where the two sides will face off in Premier League 2 Division 2
Leeds can return to the summit of PL2 Division 2 tonight with victory over Newcastle. Recent results mean Southampton have been unable to capitalise on the Whites’ run of three consecutive defeats, having gone their first nine without a loss.
Michael Skubala will not take the team today as the Under-21s boss is still required to lead first-team training in the absence of a permanent manager. On that front, however, Alfred Schreuder is in line to become the new head coach, succeeding Jesse Marsch who was sacked this time last week.
January signing Diogo Monteiro is expected to feature for the first time in Leeds colours this evening, after signing from Swiss side Servette last month. The 18-year-old was named on the substitutes’ bench along with fellow Under-21 central defender Jeremiah Mullen in yesterday’s 2-0 defeat by Manchester United.
Build-up, team news, live coverage and match updates from Benton this evening. Kick-off from 7pm.
Newcastle U21s 1-2 Leeds United U21s LIVE
Key Events
32’ An ‘up-and-under’ moment in this game. Newcastle played through but Monteiro shepherds the man and ball back to Van den Heuvel who clears well into the hosts’ half. Dropping ball is held up by Joseph but he can’t bring it down to get his shot away.
24’ Break in play as Newcastle ‘keeper Thompson receives treatment. A few big challenges have gone in since the last blog update, Kris Moore pole-axing one of the Toon wingers. No more chances of note, but Leeds can certainly get at the hosts with their high-pressing.
17' Positive play down the left as Ferguson skips past two Newcastle challenges and crosses for Joseph. The Spaniard cleverly flicks the ball on for Allen who's unmarked on the far side of the penalty area but the hosts manage to defend and clear.
14’ Vilca with a shot on the edge of the penalty area which strikes Monteiro’s arm in the box. No penalty given for the hosts.
11' Leeds started with a real zip to their play in the final third. Good to hear Diogo Monteiro being vocal on his debut ordering teammates about, praising good pressing, telling midfielders to check the man on their shoulder.
10’ McGurk stings Thompson’s palms with an effort. He’s offside, but Leeds have started with real purpose here, zipping it about in the final third.