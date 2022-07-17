Here is the latest from today’s Premier League transfer news.

Leeds United suffered defeat in Brisbane as they took on fellow Premier League side Aston Villa this morning.

Danny Ings scored the only goal of the game in the first half after Leif Davis handballed in the penalty area following Ings’ cross into the box.

Illan Meslier was beaten by the striker’s penalty after previously saving Philippe Coutinho’s spot kick, before managing to keep out the rebound.

However, the scoreline was overshadowed by an injury to 16-year-old Archie Gray who was stretchered off shortly after the hour mark.

The teenager was set for an exciting breakout season for the Whites, with Jesse Marsch previously heaping praise on the midfielder.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Nottingham Forest make £10m bid for midfielder Nottingham Forest have made a £10 million bid to sign Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier. Bournemouth are also thought to be interested in the 23-year-old. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

2. European giants leading race for Aston Villa wonderkid Barcelona are thought to be in pole position to sign Aston Villa prospect Carney Chukwuemeka. The 18-year-old has refused so sign a new deal with the Premier League club. (Fabrizio Romano) Photo Sales

3. Crystal Palace youngster closing in on Championship move Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola is nearing a loan move to Coventry City. The 18-year-old was previously linked with Preston North End. (Football League World) Photo Sales

4. Aston Villa and Everton join race for Spain international Aston Villa and Everton have joined Newcastle United in the race to sign Espanyol striker Raul De Tomas. The 27-year-old has scored 45 goals in 89 appearances for the La Liga club. (Newcastle World) Photo Sales