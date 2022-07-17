Leeds United 0 Aston Villa 1: Graham Smyth's player ratings with clear star in feisty 'friendly'

Villa bagged the only goal of the game midway through the first half when Danny Ings converted a penalty awarded after Leif Davis had handballed in his attempts to cut out an Ings cross.

Ings coolly slotted the ball home into the bottom left corner as Villa finally beat Whites 'keeper Illan Meslier who had saved a Philippe Coutinho spot kick in the first half.

Meslier had produced a stunning save to keep out both Coutinho's penalty and his attempt at a rebound. Moments later, United's French 'keeper tipped an attempted dinked finish from Ollie Watkins over the bar after Coutinho had played in the striker one on one.

Leeds had good chances themselves, a firm Dan James drive tipped wide by Robin Olsen and James later fired wide when following up a Patrick Bamford shot which was parried back into the box. James was also denied by Olsen from point blank range in the second half.

But a game that featured numerous strong challenges which irked United's players was marred by an injury to 16-year-old midfielder Archie Gray who was stretchered off following a challenge from John McGinn in the 70th minute.

Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores from a fiesty clash at the Suncorp Stadium.

1. Illan Meslier 9 - Incredible saves, including a double stop from a penalty and a one v one duel with Watkins.

2. Rasmus Kristensen 7 - All-action. Got forward, played some nice passes and a couple of poor ones, did lots of defending, won aerial balls, chided officials.

3. Diego Llorente 6 - Some wayward balls forward, a little drama as is his custom, some good defending in amongst all that. Came off at the break.

4. Robin Koch 7 - Plenty of solid, physical defending, aerial wins. A couple of nice passes but like Llorente, wasn't always accurate playing it forward.