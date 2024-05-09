'Unbelievable' - Newcastle United star makes Leeds United admission with 'one better' hope
Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier has served up “unbelievable” Leeds United praise with a “one better” hope.
Magpies and England right-back Tripper is nearing a return to fitness following a calf injury ahead of both the Premier League run-in and also the Three Lions bid for glory at the Euros.
Ahead of the summer’s international championships, England will come to Newcastle at the start of next month for a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 7.45pm kick-off on Monday, June 3.
St James’ Park has not staged an England game since 2005 and Trippier is relishing the prospect with the “unbelievable” atmosphere of the Three Lions playing Costa Rica at Elland Road in the summer of 2018 still fresh in his memory. The right-back now hopes that Newcastle can offer something even better.
“I'm looking forward to [the England match],” Trippier told the Shields Gazette. “It's going to be good for the supporters to watch England at St James', it's been almost 20 years since England have played so I think it's good that England gets to travel around.
“I think it should happen more because it gives more fans the opportunity to watch the team. I think it'll be really good because we had the experience at Leeds before where it was an unbelievable atmosphere so hopefully Wor Flags can do one better!”
