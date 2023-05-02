Newcastle United will be without centre-back Jamaal Lascelles for when they face Leeds United next weekend. The former Nottingham Forest man is expected to be out sidelined for the rest of the season with a calf injury.

The Whites have a tough trip to Manchester City up first before they take on Eddie Howe’s side at Elland Road. It may well be Sam Allardyce’s first home clash at the helm with the experienced boss poised to take over from Javi Gracia.

Lascelles, who is 29-years-old, has been with Newcastle since 2014. He hasn’t played too much football this term but has at least played his part in the North East outfit’s impressive campaign to date as they eye a Champions League spot.

Howe has provided this injury update regarding the ex-England youth international, as per BBC Radio Newcastle: “He’s picked up a calf injury in the gym. It looks like his season could be over. A really big disappointment for us, because he’s been incredible behind the scenes. It’s a big blow.

“He’s led by example on the training ground. I had no doubt he’d come in and do well because of what I’ve seen and he performed to a really high level. I was pleased for him because he deserved that moment. He’s also looked to improve, as he’s not played regularly, every aspect of his game so I think he’s in a good place.

“The added responsibility on Jamaal, as captain, to set the example day-to-day is even more powerful for him if he can deliver that while not in the team because that sets a standard that no-one else can sulk or have a bad day because you have your captain who has been in that moment for the majority of the season but has acted in the best way.”

Leeds have some tough fixtures coming up as they look to avoid slipping into the Championship. They were promoted back in 2020 but are only above the bottom three on goal difference now with four matches left to play.