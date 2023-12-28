Newcastle United 'confident' of securing swift deal for ex-Leeds United star despite Everton and Juventus interest
Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is set to be on the move when the January transfer window opens
Newcastle United are keen to swiftly complete a loan deal with Manchester City for ex-Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to reports. Phillips has struggled to establish himself at the Etihad Stadium since his move from Elland Road in the summer of 2022.
City boss Pep Guardiola recently apologised to the former Leeds man over his lack of game time and Phillips looks set to leave last season's treble winners on loan next month as he seeks to keep his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024 in Germany.
The former Leeds man has kept his place in the England side since his move to City, but has started fewer games in recent months. He has started just six games in all competitions since his move to Manchester 18 months ago, with just 31 appearances in total.
The Telegraph reports Newcastle are confident they can agree a loan move as quickly as possible as they seek to give themselves a boost after a difficult few weeks. Eddie Howe's side have struggled for form in December, with an injury crisis at the club impacting results and damaging the Magpies' hopes of a top-four finish. Everton, Juventus and Crystal Palace have all been credited with an interest in Phillips but Newcastle appear to be leading the race.
A loan move to the north east for Phillips is a deal that appears to suit all parties, as the player will get the minutes he needs and Newcastle will go some way to solving their selection problems. Phillips does not appear to be in City's long-term plans despite signing a six-year contract at the club last summer. The Manchester club will be keen to recoup most of the £42m fee they paid to Leeds, and a loan move could help increase the player's transfer value ahead of the summer window, if he gets regular minutes wherever he opts to go on loan.