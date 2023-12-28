Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is set to be on the move when the January transfer window opens

Newcastle United are keen to swiftly complete a loan deal with Manchester City for ex-Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to reports. Phillips has struggled to establish himself at the Etihad Stadium since his move from Elland Road in the summer of 2022.

City boss Pep Guardiola recently apologised to the former Leeds man over his lack of game time and Phillips looks set to leave last season's treble winners on loan next month as he seeks to keep his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024 in Germany.

The former Leeds man has kept his place in the England side since his move to City, but has started fewer games in recent months. He has started just six games in all competitions since his move to Manchester 18 months ago, with just 31 appearances in total.

The Telegraph reports Newcastle are confident they can agree a loan move as quickly as possible as they seek to give themselves a boost after a difficult few weeks. Eddie Howe's side have struggled for form in December, with an injury crisis at the club impacting results and damaging the Magpies' hopes of a top-four finish. Everton, Juventus and Crystal Palace have all been credited with an interest in Phillips but Newcastle appear to be leading the race.