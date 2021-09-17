Leeds went ahead in the 13th minute when Raphinha whipped in a cross from the right flank that sailed past Magpies keeper Karl Darlow into the bottom left corner after Rodrigo had jumped over the ball.

The contest then became a crazy match of attack versus attack and Newcastle were denied by the frame of the goal as a Matt Ritchie effort from 20 yards out flew back off the post.

But the hosts drew level one minute before the break when Joelinton worked the ball to Allan Saint-Maximin who moved wider and wider before unleashing a fine finish into the bottom left corner of the net.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OPENER: Leeds United celebrate going 1-0 up at Newcastle United through Raphinha, right. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Both sides then had chances during the second half in which Crysencio Summerville was handed a Whites debut but neither team was able to find a winner.

Newcastle United: Darlow, Manquillo (Krafth 81), Hayden, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron (Fraser 62), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton (Murphy 90). Subs not used: Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Fernandez, Gayle.

Leeds United: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling (Shackleton 90), Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Klich, Raphinha (Summerville 67), James (Roberts 61), Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs not used: Klaesson, Cresswell, Kenneh, McCarron, McKintsry, Greenwood.

Referee: Mike Dean.

Attendance: 50,407.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.