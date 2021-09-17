Newcastle United 1 Leeds United 1 - Recap as Crysencio Summerville makes debut, Luke Ayling off injured
Leeds United are taking on Newcastle United at St James' Park tonight - and we will bring you all the very latest as it happens here.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites will be looking to bounce back from Sunday's 3-0 reverse at home to Liverpool as part of a weekend which saw Newcastle beaten 4-1 at Manchester United.
The Magpies have amassed just one point from their first four games, one less than Leeds.
The Whites lost Diego Llorente to injury against the Reds as part of a contest in which fellow centre-back Pascal Struijk was shown a straight red card, for which he is now serving a three-game ban.
Another centre back, Robin Koch, has also been out injured with a pelvic issue whilst Adam Forshaw missed the Liverpool game with a muscular injury.
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa confirmed at Thursday's pre-match press conference that Forshaw, Koch and Llorente would all miss the trip to St James' Park, in addition to the banned Struijk
The YEP's live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and reaction throughout Friday evening.
Newcastle United 1 Leeds United 1 LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 17 September, 2021, 21:55
- 8pm kick-off at St James’ Park.
- Both sides seeking a first win of the season.
- Newcastle second bottom. Leeds two places and one point better off.
- Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Adam Forshaw injured. Pascal Struijk suspended.
FULL TIME
Summerville
90 + 5: Curls one wide and that will be that
Final minute
90 + 4: One last Leeds attack
Newcastle sub
90: Joelinton off for Murphy, four minutes added time
Leeds sub
90: Ayling off for Shackleton, Phillips to centre back
Jamie Shackletom coming on
89: For the injured Ayling
Ayling doesn’t good
88: Limping as Newcastle win a corner
Ayling back on
87: Will there be a winner?
Ayling is now down
85: Having treatment
CHANCE NEWCASTLE
84: Ayling mistake lets in Saint-Maximin, hammers a shot at Meslier who saves