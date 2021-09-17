Newcastle United 1 Leeds United 1 - Recap as Crysencio Summerville makes debut, Luke Ayling off injured

Leeds United are taking on Newcastle United at St James' Park tonight - and we will bring you all the very latest as it happens here.

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 17th September 2021, 10:06 pm
FOURTH MEETING: Between Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites will be looking to bounce back from Sunday's 3-0 reverse at home to Liverpool as part of a weekend which saw Newcastle beaten 4-1 at Manchester United.

The Magpies have amassed just one point from their first four games, one less than Leeds.

The Whites lost Diego Llorente to injury against the Reds as part of a contest in which fellow centre-back Pascal Struijk was shown a straight red card, for which he is now serving a three-game ban.

Another centre back, Robin Koch, has also been out injured with a pelvic issue whilst Adam Forshaw missed the Liverpool game with a muscular injury.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa confirmed at Thursday's pre-match press conference that Forshaw, Koch and Llorente would all miss the trip to St James' Park, in addition to the banned Struijk

The YEP's live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and reaction throughout Friday evening.

Newcastle United 1 Leeds United 1 LIVE

Last updated: Friday, 17 September, 2021, 21:55

  • 8pm kick-off at St James’ Park.
  • Both sides seeking a first win of the season.
  • Newcastle second bottom. Leeds two places and one point better off.
  • Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Adam Forshaw injured. Pascal Struijk suspended.
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 21:55

FULL TIME

Friday, 17 September, 2021, 21:54

Summerville

90 + 5: Curls one wide and that will be that

Friday, 17 September, 2021, 21:53

Final minute

90 + 4: One last Leeds attack

Friday, 17 September, 2021, 21:50

Newcastle sub

90: Joelinton off for Murphy, four minutes added time

Friday, 17 September, 2021, 21:49

Leeds sub

90: Ayling off for Shackleton, Phillips to centre back

Friday, 17 September, 2021, 21:48

Jamie Shackletom coming on

89: For the injured Ayling

Friday, 17 September, 2021, 21:47

Ayling doesn’t good

88: Limping as Newcastle win a corner

Friday, 17 September, 2021, 21:46

Ayling back on

87: Will there be a winner?

Friday, 17 September, 2021, 21:44

Ayling is now down

85: Having treatment

Friday, 17 September, 2021, 21:43

CHANCE NEWCASTLE

84: Ayling mistake lets in Saint-Maximin, hammers a shot at Meslier who saves

