Newcastle United 1 Leeds United 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings as Whites wait for victory continues

Leeds went ahead in the 13th minute when Raphinha whipped in a cross from the right flank that sailed past Magpies keeper Karl Darlow into the bottom left corner after Rodrigo had jumped over the ball.

The contest then became a crazy match of attack versus attack and Newcastle were denied by the frame of the goal as a Matt Ritchie effort from 20 yards out flew back off the post.

But the hosts drew level one minute before the break when Joelinton worked the ball to Allan Saint-Maximin who moved wider and wider before unleashing a fine finish into the bottom left corner of the net.

Both sides then had chances during the second half in which Crysencio Summerville was handed a Whites debut but neither team was able to find a winner in their search for a first win of the new Premier League campaign.

Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores.

1. Illan Meslier 8 - Some smart saves, a number of which were vital. Needed to be on his game with Newcastle allowed to create so much. Picture by Bruce Rollinson. Photo Sales

2. Stuart Dallas 5 - Off his game. Still put in the miles but unable to impact the game to his usual level, in attack or defence. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images. Photo Sales

3. Luke Ayling 5 - Didn't look as comfortable defending as he did carrying the ball out, and yet there were errors on the ball too. Injury forced him off late on. Picture by Bruce Rollinson. Photo Sales

4. Liam Cooper 5 - Given a torrid time by Saint-Maximin but stuck at it, foiled the forward on a couple of occasions with big tackles. Picture by Bruce Rollinson. Photo Sales