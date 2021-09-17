Newcastle United 1 Leeds United 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings as Whites wait for victory continues

Leeds went ahead in the 13th minute when Raphinha whipped in a cross from the right flank that sailed past Magpies keeper Karl Darlow into the bottom left corner after Rodrigo had jumped over the ball.
The contest then became a crazy match of attack versus attack and Newcastle were denied by the frame of the goal as a Matt Ritchie effort from 20 yards out flew back off the post.
But the hosts drew level one minute before the break when Joelinton worked the ball to Allan Saint-Maximin who moved wider and wider before unleashing a fine finish into the bottom left corner of the net.
Both sides then had chances during the second half in which Crysencio Summerville was handed a Whites debut but neither team was able to find a winner in their search for a first win of the new Premier League campaign.
Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores.