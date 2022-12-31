Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds United highlights: Whites hold high-flying Magpies in St James' Park washout
Leeds visit St James’ Park this afternoon where they will take on Eddie Howe and his high-flying Newcastle United side
The Whites are without a win in three across all competitions, while Newcastle are on a three-match winning run having beaten Chelsea, AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City without conceding a goal.
Eddie Howe’s men are in resplendent form this season, reaching the heights of 2nd place last weekend, before Manchester City reclaimed their position behind Arsenal in the Premier League standings with a win over Leeds at Elland Road.
Jesse Marsch knows that a three-day turnaround between that fixture and today’s encounter lives little room for tactical tweaks or much in the way of physical recovery, and will be hoping his Leeds side are at their best to defeat one of the form teams across the Football League pyramid.
Build-up, team news, analysis, live match coverage and full-time reaction to come here throughout the afternoon.
Kick-off is at 3pm.
Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds United: Live match updates from St James’ Park
A hard-fought point for the visitors who were under the cosh for much of the game. Dug in for the last 20 minutes and were good value for the draw in the end.
84' Joelinton fails to hit the target under pressure from Adams. Chances going begging for the hosts. Murphy replaces Almiron. Leeds in 'protect what you have' territory.
78' Leeds with a rare opportunity to breakaway. Rodrigo tries to find Klich but overhits the pass. Moments earlier Saint-Maximin saw an effort flash across the face of goal.
68 - Longstaff fires over again. Struijk getting a bit of a roasting by Almiron, he cuts the ball back and the shot is blazed into the stand. One way traffic.