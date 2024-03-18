Newcastle man 'on Leeds United radar' as Marc Roca summer deal conditions explained

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United moved to the top of the Championship table on Sunday as they saw off Millwall with ease at Elland Road. The win means Leeds have now won 12 of their last 13 league games and with eight to go, they're in pole position to kick on and win promotion back to the Premier League.

The Whites have a week and a half to go until their next outing, which comes on Good Friday against Watford at Vicarage Road and while a chunk of his squad are away on international duty, Daniel Farke will be preparing those left behind for one final promotion push. With that in mind, here's a look at some of the biggest headlines out there this evening.

Leeds linked with Newcastle man

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United still have plenty of work to do in order to win promotion to the Premier League this season but potential summer transfer targets are already starting to be linked to Elland Road should they go up. Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff is the latest name to be linked with a move to West Yorkshire, with the Sunday Mirror claiming Leeds are have earmarked him as a potential option in summer.

Of course, any deal for Longstaff is only likely to happen if Leeds are a top flight club, but the midfielder is out of contract at St James' Park at the end of next season and if a new agreement can not be reached, he might be available this summer. A fee of £15m is mentioned for the 26-year-old, who has been a key man at Newcastle under Eddie Howe.

The centre-midfielder has made 172 appearances for his hometown club in total, with 14 goals and 11 assists coming along the way.

Roca conditions

Real Betis are working on a permanent deal for Marc Roca, according to reports in Spain, but it seems there is still work to be done. Roca has been on loan with Betis since the start of the season after opting to leave Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has impressed in Andalusia by all accounts and Estadio Deportivo are claiming that both Betis and Roca are keen on making the move permanent in the summer. However, there are conditions to any deal with the main one being that Betis must qualify for Europe in order to be able to realistically afford the €12m needed to get Roca through the door.