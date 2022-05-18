Here are all the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Leeds United will be hoping of a favour from Aston Villa this week as they host Burnley in Thursday’s penultimate day of the season.

The Clarets have a game in hand over Leeds and so could overtake them in the Premier League table with a win, leaving the Lancashire club in the driving seat this weekend.

If Burnley are beaten tomorrow then it will be up to the Whites to claim the points from Brentford this Sunday, with both a win and a draw enough to avoid relegation.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Liverpool 'reach agreement' over Portugal youth star Liverpool have reportedly made an agreement with Porto for first refusal on signing midfielder Fabio Vieira. The 21-year-old - who has six goals and 14 assists in the league this season - is thought to have a release clause of £12.7 million. (Liverpool Echo)

2. Leicester eye £14m deal for Nigeria international Leicester City are looking to sign Ademola Lookman permanently this summer in a deal worth £14 million. The winger is currently on loan from RB Leipzig and has eight goals this season. (Daily Mail)

3. West Ham could sell £28m man West Ham are reportedly ready to part ways with Nikola Vlasic this summer, a year after he joined the club for almost £30 million. The attacking midfielder has one goal in 19 league appearances this season. (The Mirror)

4. Liverpool in pursuit of Toon target Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign Ajax's Antony, who remains a target for Newcastle and Manchester United. The winger has eight goals and four assists in the Eredivisie this season. (Fichajes)